LEG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Monday, shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.70, changing hands as high as $40.13 per share. Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Leggett &amp; Platt, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, LEG's low point in its 52 week range is $33.48 per share, with $46.57 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $39.99.

