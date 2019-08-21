Lebanon speaker has "positive" sense on credit rating, but no information - newspaper

Quantcast

BEIRUT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he had a "positive" sense over a sovereign credit rating report expected later this week, although he had no information about it, Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria reported on Wednesday.

S&P is due to publish its review of Lebanon on Friday. Fitch Ratings is also expected to release a report soon, though it has not said when.

Asked about talk of a negative rating, al-Joumhouria cited Berri as telling visitors: "I do not know. I have a positive sense and impressions (and) reassurance, but in principle I don't have information".

In January, Moody's downgraded Lebanon's rating to Caa1.

Goldman Sachs, in an Aug. 16 week ahead note, said "the steady deterioration in Lebanon's FX liquidity position indicates a likely downgrade to CCC (by S&P), which would bring the ratings in line with those of Moody's".





