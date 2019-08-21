Lebanon speaker has "positive" feeling on credit rating

Reuters





BEIRUT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he had a "positive" feeling over a sovereign credit rating report expected later this week, although he had no information about it, Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria reported on Wednesday.

S&P is due to publish its review of Lebanon on Friday. Fitch Ratings is also expected to release a report soon, though it has not said when. An S&P spokeswoman said it does not comment on future ratings actions.

Asked about talk of a negative rating, al-Joumhouria cited Berri as telling visitors: "I do not know. I have a positive sense and impressions (and) reassurance, but in principle I don't have information".

In separate comments about Lebanon's sovereign ratings, Berri told a group of MPs that "all the positive indications that happened may give Lebanon an extra opportunity for the sake of correcting the path".

The comments were relayed by MP Ali Bazzi after the meeting. He was referring to factors including the resumption of cabinet sessions that had been stalled by a political crisis.

Goldman Sachs, in an Aug. 16 week ahead note, said "the steady deterioration in Lebanon's FX liquidity position indicates a likely downgrade to CCC (by S&P), which would bring the ratings in line with those of Moody's".

Mounting worries about Lebanon's finances saw S&P put the country's B- rating on a negative outlook at the start of March.

In January, Moody's downgraded Lebanon's rating to Caa1.