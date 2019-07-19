Quantcast

Lebanese veterans tussle with security forces in budget protest

By Reuters

Reuters

CORRECTED-Lebanese veterans tussle with security forces in budget protest


BEIRUT, July 19 (Reuters) - Dozens of Lebanese veterans tussled with security forces in Beirut on Friday as they tried to reach parliament in a protest against any cuts to their benefits in the state budget.

The protesters, some waving Lebanese army flags and wearing camouflage trousers, breached coils of barbed wire as they sought to approach the parliament building where MPs were voting on the budget.

Lebanon, one of the world's most heavily indebted states, is seeking to slash the deficit with the aim of steering the public finances towards a sustainable path.

Parliament has however been reviewing the budget and the final articles concerning army retirees are not yet clear.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar