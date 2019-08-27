Lear Corporation (LEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2019

Lear Corporation ( LEA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LEA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $107.27, the dividend yield is 2.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEA was $107.27, representing a -37.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $170.49 and a 2.06% increase over the 52 week low of $105.10.

LEA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) ( IR ) and Aptiv PLC ( APTV ). LEA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.84. Zacks Investment Research reports LEA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -17.78%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

