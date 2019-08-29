LCNB Corporation (LCNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

LCNB Corporation ( LCNB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LCNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LCNB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.4, the dividend yield is 4.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LCNB was $16.4, representing a -17.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.94 and a 12.64% increase over the 52 week low of $14.56.

LCNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). LCNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.42. Zacks Investment Research reports LCNB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.6%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LCNB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.