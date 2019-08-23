LCII Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.26, changing hands as low as $80.61 per share. LCI Industries shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LCII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LCII's low point in its 52 week range is $59.68 per share, with $97.90 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $80.96.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »