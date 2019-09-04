LCI Industries (LCII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

LCI Industries ( LCII ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LCII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $82.35, the dividend yield is 3.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LCII was $82.35, representing a -15.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $97.90 and a 37.99% increase over the 52 week low of $59.68.

LCII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) ( IR ) and Aptiv PLC ( APTV ). LCII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.4. Zacks Investment Research reports LCII's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.45%, compared to an industry average of -5.2%.

