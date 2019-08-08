Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc. (LOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc. ( LOR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that LOR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.54, the dividend yield is 7.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LOR was $9.54, representing a -9.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.56 and a 17.78% increase over the 52 week low of $8.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LOR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.