July 25 (Reuters) - Financial adviser Lazard Ltd reported a 55% fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as it earned less in both asset management and advisory fees.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $65.8 million, or 55 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $147.0 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier (graphic).

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 73 cents per share.