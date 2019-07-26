Lazard (LAZ) Q2 Earnings Beat on Lower Expenses, Shares Up

Following the positive earnings surprise of 15.9% in second-quarter 2019, shares of Lazard LAZ rallied 2.36%. The company reported adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share, comfortably surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents. However, the reported figure comes in lower than the prior-year quarter's reported figure of $1.10.





Decline in expenses dsiplayed prudent cost management. Assets under management (AUM) remained stable. However, lower revenues were an undermining factor.Adjusted net income in the reported quarter came in at $86 million, plunging 40% year over year. On a GAAP basis, Lazard's net income came in at $66 million or 55 cents per share compared with $147 million or $1.13 recorded in the prior-year quarter.In the second quarter, adjusted operating revenues came in at $630 million, down 15% year over year. This downside chiefly resulted from decrease in financial advisory and asset-management revenues.Adjusted operating expenses were around $490.1 million in the quarter, down 7.8% year over year. Lower compensation and benefits, partly offset by higher non-compensation expenses resulted in the decline.Adjusted compensation and benefits expense declined 12%, on a year-over-year basis, to $362.1 million. Adjusted non-compensation expense for the quarter came in at $128 million, up 8% year over year.The ratio of compensation expense to operating revenues was 57.5%, up from the prior-year quarter's 55.8%. The ratio of non-compensation expense to operating revenues was 20.3% compared with 16% reported in the year-ago quarter.The company affirmed its annual targets of an adjusted non-compensation expense-to-revenue ratio between 16% and 20%, while the compensation-to-operating revenue ratio target is in the mid-to-high 50 percentage range.Financial Advisory: The segment's total revenues came in at record $328.8 million, down 21% from the year-earlier quarter. This decline primarily stemmed from decrease in revenues from M&A advisory and restructuring revenues.Asset Management: The segment's total revenues were $291.3 million, down 12% from the prior-year quarter. Higher management and other fees led to this upside.Corporate: The segment generated total negative revenues of $9.6 million compared with negative revenues of $3.7 million in the comparable period last year.As of Jun 30, 2019, AUM was recorded at $237 billion, in line with the prior-year quarter. The quarter witnessed market and foreign exchange appreciation of $7.7 billion and net outflows of $5.2 billion.Average AUM came in at $237 billion, down 3% year over year.Lazard's cash and cash equivalents totaled $919 million as of Jun 30, 2019, compared with $1.25 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2018. The company's stockholders' equity was $717.9 million compared with $970.1 million as of Dec 31, 2018.During the April-June quarter, Lazard returned $217 million to its shareholders. This included dividend payment of $52 million, share repurchase of $160 million and $5 million paid for meeting employee-tax obligations in exchange of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.Results reflect an impressive quarter for Lazard. Though the company's diverse footprint, steady capital-deployment activities and controlled expenses position it favorably for the long haul, macro headwinds, top-line pressure and stringent regulations strain the company's financials.

Currently, Lazard carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Competitive Landscape



