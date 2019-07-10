Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund ( LGI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.089 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that LGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.33, the dividend yield is 6.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LGI was $16.33, representing a -11.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.48 and a 31.69% increase over the 52 week low of $12.40.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.