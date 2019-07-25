Lazard beats quarterly profit on resilience in M&A advisory

Quantcast

July 25 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd beat estimates for second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the financial adviser's M&A advisory business performed better than analysts' had feared.

Mega deals set the pace for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) globally in the second quarter, as large U.S. companies defied U.S.-China trade row jitters and seized on strong equity and debt capital markets.

Lazard said revenue from its financial advisory business dropped 21% to $329 million in second quarter, but beat analysts' estimate of $270.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The Bermuda-headquartered company said total revenue fell 16% to $$650.8 million.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $65.8 million, or 55 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $147.0 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier (graphic).

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 73 cents per share, ahead of analsyts' estimate of 63 cents.





