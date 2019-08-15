Latvian lender PNB Banka failing, to be wound up

Shutterstock photo





FRANKFURT, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Latvian lender AS PNB Banka is failing or likely to fail and will be wound up under national law, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

"The need for additional impairments of its assets led to a significant deterioration in its capital situation to the point that the bank's assets were less than its liabilities," the ECB said in a statement.

"The bank was unable to satisfy requirements for continuing authorisation and unable to provide assurances that it could comply with capital requirements in the near future," it added.