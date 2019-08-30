Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) closed at $19.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 3.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.95%.

LSCC will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect LSCC to post earnings of $0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $103 million, up 1.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $407.89 million. These totals would mark changes of +72.73% and +2.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LSCC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.88% higher. LSCC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note LSCC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.83, so we one might conclude that LSCC is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that LSCC has a PEG ratio of 2.8 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LSCC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.