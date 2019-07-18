Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) closed the most recent trading day at $16.18, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 9.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

LSCC will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 30, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $100 million, down 2.65% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $402.60 million, which would represent changes of +48.48% and +0.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LSCC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LSCC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, LSCC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.82.

Also, we should mention that LSCC has a PEG ratio of 2.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.