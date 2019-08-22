Quantcast

Latin American assets fall ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech

By Reuters

Reuters


By Agamoni Ghosh

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks edged lower on Thursday, as investors awaited more clarity on U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy following weak business growth data from major economies.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks and currencies both fell with Brazilian assets leading declines.

Investors are awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday for signals on the path of interest rates, to set the tone for markets in the short-term.

Sao Paulo-traded stocks fell over 1% with shares of Carrefour Brasil sliding over 3% after the retailer said it was the target of a corruption probe.

Mexican stocks were marginally higher, while the peso slid 0.6%.

Data showed consumer price inflation eased more than expected during the first half of August in Latin America's second-largest economy, which analysts believe could create room for the central bank to further lower borrowing costs.

Argentina's stocks slid marginally, while the country's peso shed 0.6% after the central bank did not intervene for the first time in six days to control the currency's fall.

Economic activity in June was flat for the economically battered country compared with the year-ago period.

Although 2019 growth targets have been revised down for Argentina, risks remain tilted to the downside given the country's sizable funding needs and solvency concerns, along with macro imbalances that remain, said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note.

Presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday that Argentina had "no possibility of default" if he were elected in October, but new terms may have to be negotiated with external creditors.

The peso shed nearly 18% last week after Fernandez pulled off a major lead over business-friendly President Mauricio Macri in a primary vote, stoking fears of a return to populist policies and battering emerging markets.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1940 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

974.82

-0.85

MSCI LatAm

2577.92

-1.59

Brazil Bovespa

100147.73

-1.04

Mexico IPC

40155.26

0.2

Chile IPSA

4734.80

-1.04

Argentina MerVal

27970.40

-0.026

Colombia IGBC

12401.20

-0.8

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real

4.0738

-1.08

Mexico peso

19.8320

-0.73

Chile peso

713.5

-0.31

Colombia peso

3387.98

-0.11

Peru sol

3.374

0.06

Argentina peso (interbank)

55.0800

-0.09





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Banking and Loans , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar