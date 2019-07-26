Quantcast

Latam stocks rise; Mexico's peso muted on recession fears

By Reuters

By Agamoni Ghosh

July 26 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street that followed reports of robust earnings, while Mexico's peso slid after weak data stoked fears of a recession.

Mexico's economy, Latin America's second largest, was flat in May from April and contracted 0.4 percent from May of 2018, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

Investors have been spooked by policy misdirection under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the potentially dire consequences for the country, which is facing a dearth of foreign investment and possible sovereign downgrade by ratings agencies.

The peso moved 0.2% lower, while stocks on the IPC index were mostly flat.

Colombia's peso was a touch weaker ahead of a central bank's meeting, where officials are likely to hold the benchmark lending rate, analysts polled by Reuters said. The bank may, however, change its growth estimate after mixed economic data.

"While we doubt that Banrep (Colombia's central bank) can escape the regional move toward more dovishness, this will be much more a Q4 story than a current one, given that neither growth nor inflation is suggesting any need for imminent action," said Citi analysts in a note.

This week the IMF lowered its forecast for Colombia's growth, to 3.4% from 3.5%.

Brazil's real moved 0.3% higher, while stocks on the Bovespa index rose marginally as shares of Petroleo Brasileiro fell 1.5% after the state oil company lowered its 2019 production target.

Investors are looking forward to the Brazilian central bank's meeting next week, where, according to a Reuters poll of economists, it is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low to revive a struggling economy.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

1049.34

-0.47

MSCI LatAm

2861.94

0.05

Brazil Bovespa

102727.67

0.27

Mexico IPC

40987.37

0.13

Chile IPSA

4987.70

-0.1

Argentina MerVal

-

-

Colombia IGBC

12911.80

-0.2

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real

3.7749

0.29

Mexico peso

19.0382

-0.22

Chile peso

698.5

-0.36

Colombia peso

3230.53

-0.35

Peru sol

3.296

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank)

43.1700

0.53

Argentina peso (parallel)

44.65

0.67





