Quantcast

Latam stocks buck global equity gloom; FX gains

By Reuters

Reuters


July 18 (Reuters) - Latin America stocks edged higher on Thursday, bucking the global equities gloom, while a tepid dollar and higher oil prices lifted currencies of crude exporters in the region.

Signals that the U.S.-China trade standoff was taking its toll on corporate earnings and economic growth dampened the mood for world stock markets but MSCI's index of Latin American stocks was up 0.5%.

Sao Paulo-traded stocks climbed 0.3%, aided by gains in the financial and consumer sector.

Investors also looked for further policy directions from President Jair Bolsonaro's government, which promised an economic stimulus package on Wednesday to revive flagging growth.

The announcement came days after the lower house of Congress approved the first round of voting for a landmark pension reform bill, seen as a critical step to restoring health to public finances and boosting investor confidence.

Stocks in Colombia and Argentina rose between 0.1% and 0.3%, while those in Mexico underperformed, down 0.3%.

Most currencies in the region gained against the greenback, which slipped for a second day against its rivals on softer U.S. Treasury yields. FRX/

The real and Mexico's peso climbed 0.3% each, while Argentina's peso jumped 0.8%.

Chile's peso was marginally lower on lower copper prices, the country's main export, while stocks on the SPIPSA index shed 0.1%.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 15:00 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

1052.24

-0.25

MSCI LatAm

2934.49

0.54

Brazil Bovespa

104162.13

0.3

Mexico IPC

42350.45

-0.32

Chile IPSA

5047.17

-0.12

Argentina MerVal

41427.57

0.16

Colombia IGBC

13033.73

0.02

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real

3.7485

0.30

Mexico peso

19.0050

0.30

Chile peso

683.1

-0.16

Colombia peso

3185.14

-0.15

Peru sol

3.287

0.03

Argentina peso (interbank)

42.2600

0.78





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar