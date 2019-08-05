Latam markets join global sell-off as yuan slide spooks investors

Reuters
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Latin American assets tumbled on Monday as escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions pushed investors to pile on to safe-heavens like government bonds and gold, while the yuan fell to its lowest levels in over a decade.
The MSCI index of Latin American currencies fell over 1%, adding to a 2.3% slide through last week, its worst in 2019, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 10% tariff hike on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.
China's yuan , a key component of the emerging market currency index , fell through the key level of 7 per dollar for the first time in a decade, suggesting Beijing might be willing to tolerate more currency weakness, which may further inflame the trade conflict with Washington. FRX/
Chile's peso which tracks copper prices fell to an over three-year low as the yuan's slide made it expensive for the world's biggest copper consumer, China to buy dollar-denominated metals.
Sao Paulo-traded stocks fell nearly 2% tracking a larger global sell-off in equities, while shares on Mexico's IPC index lost 1%.
The Peruvian sol was the only currency in the region that gained against the dollar ahead of an interest rate decision later this week.
The country's central bank said last month it was looking at the possibility of cutting or maintaining the benchmark interest rate depending on macroeconomic data it receives.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1400 GMT
|
Stock indexes
|
Latest
|
daily % change
|
MSCI Emerging Markets
|
974.51
|
-2.91
|
MSCI LatAm
|
2680.41
|
-2.94
|
Brazil Bovespa
|
100899.01
|
-1.73
|
Mexico IPC
|
39531.52
|
-1.12
|
Chile IPSA
|
4818.01
|
-1.38
|
Argentina MerVal
|
-
|
-
|
Colombia IGBC
|
12446.41
|
-0.86
|
|
|
|
Currencies
|
Latest
|
daily % change
|
Brazil real
|
3.9408
|
-1.27
|
Mexico peso
|
19.5962
|
-1.52
|
Chile peso
|
723.6
|
-1.53
|
Colombia peso
|
3458.49
|
-2.20
|
Peru sol
|
3.355
|
0.10
|
Argentina peso (interbank)
|
45.3800
|
-1.56