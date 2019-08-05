Quantcast

Latam markets join global sell-off as yuan slide spooks investors

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 5 (Reuters) - Latin American assets tumbled on Monday as escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions pushed investors to pile on to safe-heavens like government bonds and gold, while the yuan fell to its lowest levels in over a decade.

The MSCI index of Latin American currencies fell over 1%, adding to a 2.3% slide through last week, its worst in 2019, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 10% tariff hike on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.

China's yuan , a key component of the emerging market currency index , fell through the key level of 7 per dollar for the first time in a decade, suggesting Beijing might be willing to tolerate more currency weakness, which may further inflame the trade conflict with Washington. FRX/

Chile's peso which tracks copper prices fell to an over three-year low as the yuan's slide made it expensive for the world's biggest copper consumer, China to buy dollar-denominated metals.

Sao Paulo-traded stocks fell nearly 2% tracking a larger global sell-off in equities, while shares on Mexico's IPC index lost 1%.

The Peruvian sol was the only currency in the region that gained against the dollar ahead of an interest rate decision later this week.

The country's central bank said last month it was looking at the possibility of cutting or maintaining the benchmark interest rate depending on macroeconomic data it receives.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1400 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

974.51

-2.91

MSCI LatAm

2680.41

-2.94

Brazil Bovespa

100899.01

-1.73

Mexico IPC

39531.52

-1.12

Chile IPSA

4818.01

-1.38

Argentina MerVal

-

-

Colombia IGBC

12446.41

-0.86

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real

3.9408

-1.27

Mexico peso

19.5962

-1.52

Chile peso

723.6

-1.53

Colombia peso

3458.49

-2.20

Peru sol

3.355

0.10

Argentina peso (interbank)

45.3800

-1.56





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar