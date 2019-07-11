LatAm market roars with five deals priced on Thursday

Shutterstock photo





By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, July 11 (IFR) - LatAm borrowers took advantage of robust market conditions on Thursday to sell five deals, the highest number of LatAm issuers in one day so far this year.

Telecom Argentina, Empresas Publicas de Medellin, Unifin, Usiminas and a drive-by issuance by LATAM Airlines kept markets buzzing.

LATAM Airlines tapped its outstanding 7% March 5.979%, launching it at a yield of 5.979%.

"It's not surprising that corporates are coming out of the woodwork and looking at the market opportunistically," said a New York-based head of research, pointing to a favorable global macro environment.

This week Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks to Congress were interpreted by many to indicate a rate cut is coming in late July

Similarly, the European Central Bank took a dovish interest rate stance, leaving investors looking toward higher yielding securities.

LatAm issuance for the first half of the year is still down from last year at just over US$50bn, down from US$73.24bn seen in the first half of 2018, according to IFR data.

However, July has seen a number of issuers already, with more to come.

Other borrowers expected to hit the primary in the next few weeks include Argentine YPF Energia Electrica, Mexican leasing company Docuformas, solar energy company Ergon Peru and Mexican REIT Terrafina.

Telecom Argentina was the third corporate to enter the dollar market so far this year, confirming a comeback of Argentine paper to the international capital markets amid growing positive sentiment for the country.

"We believe these bonds are paying a premium to investors for being among the first to reopen the capital markets for credit in the country," said Rafael Elias, an analyst with Tellimer.

"We expect Telecom Argentina to see strong demand," he added.

The company's 2026 note, led by Citi, HSBC, JPM and Santander, priced US$400mm at 8.25%.

Brazilian Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais launched seven-year US$750m note at 6.125% in a new dollar-denominated note.

The backdrop for Brazilian corporates largely improved on Thursday on the news regarding the approval of Brazil's pension reforms in the lower house of Congress.

Pension reform has been widely awaited in the country and seen as necessary to boost investor confidence in Brazil.

"The backdrop of pension reform helps sentiment a lot and will be good not just for Brazil but for the region" said a senior EM strategist.