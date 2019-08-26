Latam FX steadies as U.S.-China trade tensions cool

Reuters





Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso steadied on Monday after hitting an eight-month low while other currencies in Latin America stabilized as risk assets across the world rebounded on U.S. President Donald Trump signaling a resumption of U.S.-China trade talks.

The Mexican peso edged up 0.15% and the trade news offered some relief to investors, helping Mexico's IPC and Colombia's stock index post gains, but Brazil's Bovespa came under renewed pressure.

The Brazilian real fell about 0.6% to hit its lowest level in nearly a year after data showed a current account deficit of $9 billion in July, far wider than the $5.9 billion shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

On Friday, China and the United States had threatened to slap tariffs on each other's goods and Trump told U.S. companies to look for alternatives to their China operations, raising fears that the drawn-out trade war will tip the world into recession. Trump said on Monday that China had contacted U.S. trade officials overnight to say it wanted to return to the negotiating table.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1959 GMT: