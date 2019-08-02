Quantcast

Latam forex falls as investors avoid riskier assets on trade fears

By Reuters

Reuters


By Agamoni Ghosh

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Friday as U.S.-China trade tensions pulled investors away from riskier assets, but a smashing quarter from Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras helped Brazil stocks outperform regional indices.

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to hike tariffs on Chinese imports starting on Sept. 1 on Thursday, a day after negotiators from both countries concluded a meeting in Shanghai without significant signs of progress to end a trade war.

"While Trump has not closed the doors for more talks ... we do not expect a trade deal between the U.S. and China to materialize," said Piotr Matys, Rabobank emerging markets FX strategist.

"Even if an agreement is reached, it is likely to be weak and unsustainable as China will be reluctant to implement required structural reforms to satisfy the U.S."

Stocks in the region fell across the board but Sao Paulo's Bovespa stocks bucked the trend after Petrobras posted its highest ever quarterly profit, credited in large part to billions of reais in asset sales.

Shares of state-run power company Eletrobras rose 3.5% after President Jair Bolsonaro approved its privatization plan.

Mexico's IPC index was at its lowest level since May, while stocks in Chile were on track to post their third consecutive session of losses.

Chile's peso fell 0.6%, partly hurt by a dip in copper prices, its main export.

Minutes released from the central bank's recent meeting showed policymakers in Chile considered cutting the benchmark interest rate, but ultimately opted to maintain it, citing a "relatively limited benefit."

Chile, the world's top copper producer has shown a below-expected economic performance, in part due to weaker mining activity and the impact the U.S.-China trade dispute has had on the price of the metal.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1435 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

1002.73

-2.13

MSCI LatAm

2747.48

-1.72

Brazil Bovespa

101867.11

-0.10

Mexico IPC

39852.59

-1.22

Chile IPSA

4888.80

-1.05

Argentina MerVal

40727.38

-1.6

Colombia IGBC

12484.52

-0.27

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real

3.8820

-0.91

Mexico peso

19.3113

-0.41

Chile peso

710.7

-0.61

Colombia peso

3364.48

-0.77

Peru sol

3.339

-0.39

Argentina peso (interbank)

44.6800

-0.65





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar