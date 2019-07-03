Latam currencies rise as dollar dips, investors return to riskier assets

Reuters





By Susan Mathew

July 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on Wednesday as the dollar dipped and as investors gauged the implications of the nomination of the IMF's Christine Lagarde to head the European Central Bank.

Markets are hoping that International Monetary Fund head Lagarde will maintain the ECB's recent dovish tone, which was echoed by the U.S. Federal Reserve, and had spurred inflows into riskier assets last month.

Regional currencies rose between 0.2% and 0.8% against the dollar, with Colombia's peso getting an additional boost from higher oil prices. FRX/O/R

Brazil' real rose 0.8% with the focus remaining on pension reforms. A special congressional committee is to vote on the bill later in the day before it is sent to the Lower House of parliament.

Investors are hoping that the bill can be put to vote in the Lower House before the congressional recess begins on July 18.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes also said the economy is poised to start growing again, and at a "much faster" pace than the recent past.

Brazil's services sector data for June showed that Brazil may have tipped back into recession. On Tuesday the central bank chief had reiterated that economic recovery will be gradual.

Most regional stocks market also gained, with Brazil's Bovespa index hovering near all-time high levels, tracking the major U.S. indexes which closed at record highs in a shorter trading day ahead of the Independence Day holiday on Thursday. MKTS/GLOB

The rally was spurred by hopes that the Fed would take a more accommodative turn after data on Wednesday showed the U.S. trade deficit jumped to a five-month high while services sector data showed a slowdown in activity.

Argentine shares fell 1% after scaling yet another record high earlier in the session. The Merval stock index has been hitting new life highs for the last three sessions.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT: