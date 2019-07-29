Quantcast

Latam currencies drop ahead of Fed meet; Stocks muted

By Reuters

Reuters


By Agamoni Ghosh

July 29 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Monday and most regional stock indexes crawled slightly higher, as the U.S. dollar strengthened and investors awaited clues this week from the Federal Reserve meeting on monetary policy.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies fell for a third-straight session with Brazil's real shedding 0.6%.

"The 25 bps cut is already priced in so it will require more than that for the markets to lift off from here, possibly a more dovish rhetoric or hints at future rate cuts," said Christian Lawrence, senior Latam FX strategist, Rabobank.

Central banks in emerging markets including those in South Africa, Russia and Turkey have already cut key interest rates in the past fortnight, with Brazil's central bank expected to follow suit.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the Banco Central to cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low on Wednesday to revive a sagging economy and bring inflation back up toward target.

Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, is struggling to emerge from a crippling recession, with the government focused on passing through Congress a pension overhaul it hopes will prop up public finances and kick-start growth.

Among other currencies Argentina's peso and Colombia's peso made prominent moves, falling between 0.6% and 1.2% amid low trade volumes for currencies in the region.

Most regional stock indexes edged higher. Sao Paulo-traded stocks were flat, while Mexican stocks rose 0.2%.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the country was not in recession and the economy was performing increasingly well, rejecting concerns that it may have contracted for two consecutive quarters.

Markets in Peru were shut for a local holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

1044.16

-0.43

MSCI LatAm

2858.32

0.05

Brazil Bovespa

102978.89

0.16

Mexico IPC

40744.60

0.17

Chile IPSA

4990.78

0.19

Argentina MerVal

42205.32

0.528

Colombia IGBC

12819.83

-0.12

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real

3.7907

-0.51

Mexico peso

19.0850

-0.26

Chile peso

697

-0.30

Colombia peso

3252.75

-0.66

Peru sol

-

-

Argentina peso (interbank)

43.8000

-1.05





