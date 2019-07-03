LatAm bond issues start to recover after first half decline

Shutterstock photo





By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, July 3 (IFR) - Political risks, concerns over global growth and a diminishing need for hard currency borrowing made for a lackluster first half in the Latin American primary market for crossborder bonds.

International issuance volumes over that period hit just over US$50bn, including local and hard currency deals. That marked a 32% drop from the US$73.24bn seen in the first half of 2018, according to IFR data.

This was particularly true in Mexico, where the policies of the newly installed populist president gave investors pause, slowing issuance from a country that typically contributes to a good chunk of supply each year.

Not only did the Mexican sovereign issue dollar bonds later than it normally does each year, but state-owned oil company Pemex - typically a frequent issuer - stayed clear of the bond market altogether.

And while investors grew increasingly bullish over Brazil as they bet on the prospects of pension reform following the electoral victory of President Jair Bolsonaro, a buoyant local market was often more attractive than hard currency funding.

That on top of diminished issuance from frequent issuers such as Argentina and Ecuador - both of which had fallback funding from the IMF - made for a slow start to the year.

"We were expecting less issuance, some of it due to a number of countries in EM that have gone to IMF," said Shamaila Khan, director of emerging market debt with Alliance Bernstein.

January, usually one of the busiest months of the year, proved to be particularly disappointing, amid uncertainty over the direction of US interest rates.

That month, just 10 borrowers hit the dollar market for a total of just US$9.564bn in new supply. That stands in stark contrast to January 2018 when issuers raised US$32.3bn through 33 deals.

TURNING SENTIMENT

A dovish turn at the Federal Reserve and a steady decline in US rates, however, helped volumes jump in March to US$10.212bn, marking an 150% increase from the same month the prior year.

That month saw both Brazil and its state-controlled oil firm Petrobras hit the market, with the latter coming with the first half's largest dollar deal.

April was also a big month with US$13.037bn of new supply, though that was still less than the US$18.157bn seen during the same month in 2018.

More Mexican issuers hit the market that month, including the sovereign in euros and America Movil in dollars - its first since 2013.

It also saw Telefonica del Peru target a rare local currency trade at foreigners, as well as dollar deals from Panama, Peru's Consorcio Transmantaro, and Panamanian utility Etesa.

"This year you've seen more issuance of out the smaller countries like Peru, Colombia, and Uruguay," said a NY-based senior syndicate banker. "They've supplemented Mexico, Brazil, Argentina."

Among the top five largest deals in the first half of 2019, two of those included smaller issuers like Colombia and the Dominican Republic, which issued $2bn and US$2.5bn equivalent respectively.

Dovish central banks in the US and Europe bodes well for issuance for the second half of the year, as borrowers look to take advantage of low rates and investors hunt for yield.

A favorable election outcome for Argentina's President Mauricio Macri - a market favorite - could also bring more issuers from that country following recent forays from energy companies YPF and Pampa Energia.

However, Khan says it is unlikely that the year will match last year's volumes.

"Overall, we expect the year to end with lower issuance than it did in the last couple of years," she said.