Quantcast

Latam assets steady after sharp sell-off

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 6 (Reuters) - Latin American assets staged a partial recovery on Tuesday after a global sell-off driven by a symbolic fall in the value of China's officially-controlled currency eased.

Beijing stepped in to keep the yuan in control after its drop past a sacrosanct 7 to the dollar mark roiled financial markets on Monday with Washington calling its arch trade rival a currency manipulator. FRX/

The intervention by the Chinese central bank helped emerging market currencies move higher and away from their 2019-lows.

Goldman Sachs said it did not expect a trade deal between the two economic powers to be struck before the November 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Brazil's real moved 0.6% higher, on track to break a six-day losing streak with the central bank saying it saw gross domestic product staying stable or growing only slightly in the second quarter.

The central bank had kicked off an easing cycle last week with a sharper rate cut than most economists expected and after data showed manufacturing slowed in Latin America's largest economy in July.

Other currencies in the region also gained with Mexico's peso rising after four session of losses, while Colombian and Chilean pesos rose between 0.8% and 1.2%.

MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks was on track to record their first gain in six sessions with Brazil's Bovespa leading gains.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

973.27

0.03

MSCI LatAm

2684.58

0.8

Brazil Bovespa

101312.98

1.21

Mexico IPC

39757.50

0.65

Chile IPSA

4811.35

0.65

Argentina MerVal

40866.06

-0.017

Colombia IGBC

12383.80

1.08

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real

3.9616

0.57

Mexico peso

19.5779

0.16

Chile peso

714.8

0.80

Colombia peso

3424.51

0.83

Peru sol

3.373

0.39

Argentina peso (interbank)

45.2700

0.49





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar