Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.94, changing hands as high as $59.14 per share. Las Vegas Sands Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LVS's low point in its 52 week range is $47.39 per share, with $69.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $59.01.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »