Las Vegas Sands Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LVS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.85, changing hands as low as $57.88 per share. Las Vegas Sands Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LVS's low point in its 52 week range is $47.39 per share, with $69.72 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $58.80.
