Large-Cap Growth ETF (IUSG) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF IUSG is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up around 28.7% from its 52-week low price of $49.14/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let's take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed: IUSG in Focus
This ETF offers exposure to a broad range of U.S. growth stocks, whose earnings are expected to grow at an above-average rate relative to the market. It has key holdings in information technology while health care, communication and consumer discretionary round off the next three spots. It is the low-cost choice in the large-cap space, charging 4 basis points in annual fees (see: all the All-Cap Growth ETFs here
). Why the Move?
The growth space of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately given the boom in stock market. Wall Street logged its strongest performance in decades in the first half of the year and extended its solid run to start the second half. Hopes of Fed's easy money policy, trade optimism, and waves of mergers and acquisitions led to the rally. More Gains Ahead?
Currently, IUSG has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. Further, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank, so there is definitely still some promise for those who want to ride on this surging ETF a little longer. Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
