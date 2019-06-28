Landstar System (LSTR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.32, changing hands as high as $108.97 per share. Landstar System, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LSTR's low point in its 52 week range is $90.2302 per share, with $128.70 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $107.71.
