Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Landstar System, Inc. ( LSTR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.185 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LSTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $108.83, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LSTR was $108.83, representing a -15.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $128.70 and a 20.61% increase over the 52 week low of $90.23.

LSTR is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ( ZTO ). LSTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.42. Zacks Investment Research reports LSTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.03%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LSTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LSTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LSTR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( IYT )

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF ( XTN ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XTN with an decrease of -0.65% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of LSTR at 6.55%.