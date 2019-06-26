Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 6/28/19, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: LMRKP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 7/15/19. As a percentage of LMRKP's recent share price of $25.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.97%, so look for shares of LMRKP to trade 1.97% lower - all else being equal - when LMRKP shares open for trading on 6/28/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.87%, which compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of LMRKP shares, versus LMRK:
Below is a dividend history chart for LMRKP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:
In Wednesday trading, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: LMRKP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LMRK) are off about 0.1%.
