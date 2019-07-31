Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP ( LMRK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.368 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LMRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that LMRK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.63, the dividend yield is 8.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMRK was $16.63, representing a -5.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.54 and a 61.18% increase over the 52 week low of $10.32.

LMRK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( BPY ) and CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ). LMRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.77. Zacks Investment Research reports LMRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.43%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

