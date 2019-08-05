Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Landmark Bancorp Inc. ( LARK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LARK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that LARK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.8, the dividend yield is 3.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LARK was $23.8, representing a -15.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.08 and a 13.33% increase over the 52 week low of $21.

LARK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ).

