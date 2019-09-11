LAMR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.44, changing hands as high as $77.61 per share. Lamar Advertising Co shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LAMR's low point in its 52 week range is $64.51 per share, with $84.50 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $77.74.
