Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. ( LW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.54, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LW was $67.54, representing a -19.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.86 and a 14.81% increase over the 52 week low of $58.83.

LW is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) and The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ). LW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.17. Zacks Investment Research reports LW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.25%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LW as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF ( CSD )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF ( RHS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RHS with an increase of 10.3% over the last 100 days. CSD has the highest percent weighting of LW at 4.76%.