Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.25, changing hands as low as $75.39 per share. Lamar Advertising Co shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LAMR's low point in its 52 week range is $64.51 per share, with $84.50 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $76.16.
