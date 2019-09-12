Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Lamar Advertising Company ( LAMR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.96 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LAMR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LAMR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $78.87, the dividend yield is 4.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LAMR was $78.87, representing a -6.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.50 and a 22.26% increase over the 52 week low of $64.51.

LAMR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). LAMR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.6. Zacks Investment Research reports LAMR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.18%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LAMR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LAMR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LAMR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF ( DDIV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 7.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LAMR at 2.8%.