Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 24, 2019

Lakeland Financial Corporation ( LKFN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LKFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.92, the dividend yield is 2.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LKFN was $43.92, representing a -14.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.25 and a 16.23% increase over the 52 week low of $37.79.

LKFN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). LKFN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.25. Zacks Investment Research reports LKFN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.92%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LKFN Dividend History page.