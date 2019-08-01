Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. ( LBAI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LBAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.38, the dividend yield is 3.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LBAI was $16.38, representing a -16.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.70 and a 18.95% increase over the 52 week low of $13.77.

LBAI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). LBAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports LBAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.99%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LBAI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.