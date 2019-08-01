Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. ( LSBK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LSBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LSBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.85, the dividend yield is 3.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LSBK was $14.85, representing a -14.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.35 and a 4.21% increase over the 52 week low of $14.25.

LSBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). LSBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62.

