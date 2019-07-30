Quantcast

Lagardere gets offer for Sports.fr and Football.fr sites from Reworld Media

By Reuters

Reuters


PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French media company Lagardere has received an offer for its Sports.fr and Football.fr websites from digital media company Reworld Media , as Lagardere continues its drive to sell non-core assets.

Reworld Media said on Tuesday that the acquisition of those Lagardere sites would fit well with its other existing sites dealing with rugby, soccer and auto sports.

"With Football.fr and Sports.fr, Reworld Media would strengthen its position in football news while asserting itself as a strategic and major player on multi-sport in France," said Reworld Media Digital's Operation Manager Jeremy Parola.

Besides its media businesses, Lagardere is also present in the travel retail business through duty free shops, and in hosting sports and entertainment events.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar