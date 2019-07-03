Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Lagarde ECB pick triggers euro-zone share rally as investors seek yield



* Euro-zone blue chips hits mid-June 2018 highs

* Pan-European STOXX 600 highest since July 31

* EU leaders choose France's Lagarde as next ECB chief

* Defensive sectors outperform European markets (Adds details throughout, updates prices)

By Amy Caren Daniel and Thyagaraju Adinarayan

July 3 (Reuters) - Euro-zone stocks rallied to their highestin more than a year on Wednesday, as investors piled intocompanies with big dividends on expectations that EuropeanCentral Bank chief nominee Christine Lagarde will maintain thebank's dovish fiscal policy.

Defensive sectors from food & beverage, utilities,healthcare to real estate sectors powered the market higher asinvestors searched for yield amid expectations that interestrates will remain ultra low for longer with Lagarde at the helm.

The blue-chip euro-zone STOXX .STOXX50E index was up 0.8%at 1037 GMT, its highest level since mid-June last year, whilethe pan European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.8% after hittingits highest since end-July last year.

Healthcare .SXDP shot to multi-year highs and food &beverage .SX3P hit all-time highs, real estate .SX86P , whichbenefits from low rates, rose more than 1.1%.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index has risen 20% from a low hitDecember last year.

If confirmed in the post, Lagarde will succeed Mario Draghiwhen his term expires at the end of October, the first ECBpresident without direct, active monetary policy experience. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441SA

The news reassured investors that she will maintain thecentral bank's dovish stance.

"The main concern for markets had been an interruption ofthe return to accommodative policy Draghi has outlined forSeptember, but a continuation and even expansion of easing ispossible when Lagarde assumes control in October," said DavidZahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton.

"The appointment has reconfirmed the idea that the ECB willsupport the market over the short-to-mid-term at least."

Euro-zone government bond yields fell to fresh record lows.Bank stocks .SX7P , which tend to suffer in a low interest rateenvironment, rose 0.4%, underperforming the broader index.

Some investors cautioned that her appointment did not changetheir view that the region would continue to struggle with weakgrowth, continued tensions between Rome and Brussels over budgetdeficits and worries about Britain's exit from the bloc.

"While the IMF chief is considered a qualified candidate,that won't necessarily make Europe a more attractive place toinvest over a tactical horizon," said Mark Haefele, chiefinvestment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

European markets continued their strong run from June afterthe ECB and the U.S. central bank signalled more accommodativemeasures to counter the impact of a protracted U.S.-China tradewar.

The rally earlier this week was mainly on optimism from newsover the weekend that the United States and China had restartedtalks to resolve a trade dispute that has roiled financialmarkets for at least a year.

Putting a damper on some chip stocks was news that theCommerce Department's enforcement staff was told this week thatChina's Huawei should still be treated as blacklisted, a starkdifference from U.S. President Donald Trump's statement over theweekend vowing to ease a ban on sales to the firm. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24402Y

European chipmakers STMicroelectronicsSTM.MI , SiltronicWAFGn.DE , and InfineonIFXGn.DE fell between 0.3% and 2.7%on the news.

The biggest gainer on the STOXX 600 was Britain's biggestsportswear retailer JD Sports JD.L , which rose 3.1%, after thecompany said it was on track to at least meet marketexpectations for annual profit.