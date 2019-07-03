Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 3-Lagarde ECB pick triggers euro-zone share rally as investors chase yield



* Euro zone blue chips hit mid-June 2018 highs

* Pan-European STOXX 600 highest since July 31

* EU leaders choose France's Lagarde as next ECB chief

* Defensive sectors outperform European markets

* Italian shares jump 2.4% on avoiding EU sanction threat (Updates to close)

By Susan Mathew and Thyagaraju Adinarayan

July 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone stocks surged on Wednesday asinvestors piled into firms with big dividends on hopes EuropeanCentral Bank chief nominee Christine Lagarde will maintain theECB's dovish stance, while Italian shares jumped over 2% onavoiding a EU sanction threat.

The blue-chip euro zone STOXX .STOXX50E index closed up0.9% having touched its highest level since mid-June last year,while the pan European STOXX 600 .STOXX was also up 0.9% afterhitting its highest since end-July last year.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index has risen 20% from a low hitin December last year.

Defensive sectors powered the rally as investors searchedfor yield amid expectations that interest rates will remainultra low for longer with Lagarde at the ECB helm, replacingMario Draghi.

Healthcare .SXDP shot to multi-year highs and food &beverage .SX3P reached all-time highs; real estate .SX86P ,which benefits from low rates, rose more than 1.3%

If she is confirmed in the post, investors hope Lagarde willcontinue the ECB's recent accommodative policy which, echoed bythe U.S. Federal Reserve, helped European markets recover inJune from a sharp fall the month before. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2431D3

"The main concern for markets had been an interruption ofthe return to accommodative policy Draghi has outlined forSeptember, but a continuation and even expansion of easing ispossible when Lagarde assumes control in October," said DavidZahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton.

"The appointment has reconfirmed the idea that the ECB willsupport the market over the short-to-mid-term at least."

Euro zone government bond yields fell to fresh record lows.Bank stocks .SX7P , which tend to suffer in a low interest rateenvironment, rose 1.4%, underperforming the broader index.

Some investors cautioned that Lagarde's appointment did notchange their view that the region would continue to strugglewith weak growth, continued tension between Rome and Brusselsover budget deficits and worries about Brexit.

"While the IMF chief is considered a qualified candidate,that won't necessarily make Europe a more attractive place toinvest over a tactical horizon," said Mark Haefele, chiefinvestment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

ITALY ESCAPES PUNISHMENT

Italy's MIB .FTMIB touched a two-month peak, with its bankindex .FTIT8300 surging 5%, after the European Commissiondropped its threat of disciplinary action against the country asRome took action to bring its growing debt into line with thebloc's fiscal rules. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24436V

Putting a damper on some chip stocks was news that the U.S.Commerce Department's enforcement staff were told this week thatChina's Huawei should still be treated as blacklisted, a starkdifference from U.S. President Donald Trump's statement over theweekend vowing to ease a ban on sales to the firm. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24402Y

European chipmakers STMicroelectronicsSTM.MI and InfineonIFXGn.DE fell 0.6% and 0.9% on the news, while SiltronicWAFGn.DE was hurt further by a Deutsche Bank target price cut.

