LADR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.89, changing hands as high as $16.92 per share. Ladder Capital Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LADR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LADR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.75 per share, with $18.82 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $16.95.
