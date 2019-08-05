Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LTS.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $2.0004), with shares changing hands as low as $24.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, LTS.PRA was trading at a 0.28% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.89% in the "Financial" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for LTS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LTS.PRA) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LTS) are down about 5.5%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »