Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc (LTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc ( LTS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.013 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that LTS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.27, the dividend yield is 2.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LTS was $2.27, representing a -43.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.02 and a 25.41% increase over the 52 week low of $1.81.

LTS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) and CME Group Inc. ( CME ). LTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.04.

Interested in gaining exposure to LTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LTS as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF ( EPOL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an decrease of -9.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LTS at 3.42%.