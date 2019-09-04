La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

La-Z-Boy Incorporated ( LZB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LZB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LZB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.17, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LZB was $31.17, representing a -14.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.63 and a 23.2% increase over the 52 week low of $25.30.

LZB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( MHK ) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM ). LZB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.44. Zacks Investment Research reports LZB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.35%, compared to an industry average of -7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LZB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.