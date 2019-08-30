L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. ( LHX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LHX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.49% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $213.3, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LHX was $213.3, representing a -0.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $215.36 and a 73.08% increase over the 52 week low of $123.24.

LHX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). LHX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.86. Zacks Investment Research reports LHX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.47%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LHX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LHX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LHX as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( ITA )

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF ( ROKT )

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF ( PPA )

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF ( XAR )

SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF ( FITE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XAR with an increase of 14.3% over the last 100 days. ITA has the highest percent weighting of LHX at 8.98%.